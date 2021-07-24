19-year-old killed in Lexington County shooting; search underway for gunman

Police believe the suspect left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is hoping neighborhood interviews and a vehicle description will lead to strong clues regarding who killed a 19-year-old on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office released a statement in the afternoon explaining that the shooting happened in the 100 block of Miranda Drive - a neighborhood just off of Charleston Highway and north of Old Wire Road.

"Based on information from witnesses, the shooter left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima, which we have located," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "We don't have much else to go on at this point."

Detectives are now interviewing neighbors near the shooting scene as crime scene investigators process the scene searching for additional evidence.

The sheriff said the interviews will likely prove beneficial in the search for answers adding that they are following up on any leads they can uncover.