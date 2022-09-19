North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

Adrian Lyons and Calinda Steinseifer were arrested after Lyons's infant child was found to have brain swelling and hemorrhages.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.

Investigators spoke with Adrian Lyons, the child's father, and Calinda Steinseifer, who officials have not stated has a relationship with the infant but say lived with Lyons at home.

Lyons told investigators he found his child unresponsive and called 911.

Medical staff at the hospital told investigators that the baby had brain swelling, bleeding on the brain, and hemorrhages. They described the injuries as unaccidental brain trauma.

Lyons later told investigators he ran into a door that struck the child's head two weeks ago. After this incident, he says the baby would not eat and would twitch a lot. Steinseifer said she knew about the incident but did not seek medical attention for the child for fear of getting in trouble.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both individuals.

Lyons is charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He is being held in Iredell County jail with no bond. Lyons was previously convicted of felony child abuse in Davie County in 2019. He is currently serving probation for that charge.

Steinseifer is charged with felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She is being held in Iredell County jail with a $150,000 bond.

Iredell County officials are continuing to investigate this incident.

