ATLANTA — A man charged with murder, out on bond, was arrested with another earlier this month after Atlanta Police Department said the two were shooting airsoft guns at innocent bystanders in Midtown.

Body camera footage was released by the department showing the incident on Aug. 3. The police department said it happed around 11:15 a.m. Officers received calls of a Mercedes sedan driving on Deering Road and Loring Drive in Midtown, where two men were shooting an airsoft gun at people walking on the sidewalk.

One of those men, 20-year-old Jamaireon Muse, was previously arrested in Clayton County on a murder charge before he bonded out of jail, Atlanta Police said.

An officer spotted the car and pulled the suspects over near Peachtree Road and Brighton Road and pulled them over.

The officer yelled at both men to put their hands up, and she pulled out her gun and approached the car. Both men, the 20-year-old Muse and another 18-year-old put their hands up through the sunroof before rolling down each of their windows as directed by the Atlanta Police officer.

"What is wrong with y'all?" the officer asks. "Hands up! What is wrong with y'all?"

Muse then responds, "We were just playing with the airsoft gun," to which the officer responds with, "Why?" before saying, "Y'all know this is a great way to get hurt."

After backup arrived, the officers found the airsoft guns and other firearms inside the car.

Muse was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime -- both felonies, along with several traffic violations, police said. The teen was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"Please note this is not a game, and the Atlanta Police Department takes this type of reckless conduct very seriously and those taken into custody for this type of behavior will be charged accordingly," Atlanta Police said in a social media post.