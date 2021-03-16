Brothers charged in beating, robbery of Sumter business owner

Two brothers are in jail after police linked them to the beating and robbery of a Sumter business owner, according to police.

SUMTER, S.C. — Two brothers are in jail after police linked them to the beating and robbery of a Fort Street business owner, according to Sumter police.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with possession of cocaine, strong arm robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy, giving false information to law enforcement and possession of less than a gram of crack cocaine.

The man's 43-year-old brother was taken into custody Thursday. He is charged with strong arm robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and criminal conspiracy.

Officers say they were able to identify the two men based on video surveillance and other information gathered in the case.

The business owner, 78, of Sumter, was outside of his used appliance store on March 8 when he was approached by two men, according to police. The three were talking before he was reportedly struck from behind and robbed.

The owner, who suffered multiple injuries, was taken to an area hospital and is now recovering at home.