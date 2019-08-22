COLUMBIA, S.C. — A search is currently underway for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at McCary's Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road around 2:25 a.m.

One person was killed during the shooting and three others were injured. They were all transported to the hospital for treatment of upper body injuries.

According to RCSD, a second person has died from their injuries on Thursday after being transported to the hospital.

According to deputies, witnesses said the suspected shooter had been previously told that he was no longer welcome at McCary's. On Thursday, he returned with an acquaintance. Once he was spotted by staff, he was asked to leave and a verbal dispute began. At some point, the suspect pulled a pistol and began firing randomly at the bar.

Investigators are trying to identify the suspect’s acquaintance. A search is underway for the suspect who fled the scene. It’s unclear how the suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story. News 19 will provide more information as it becomes available.