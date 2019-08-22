COLUMBIA, S.C. — The search continues for a suspect who shot and killed two people and wounded two others outside a bar in Columbia Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at McCary's Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road around 2:15 a.m.

One victim, who the coroner has identified as 29-year-old Tolliver Wise, died at the scene. The second fatal victim, who's name hasn't been released by the coroner, died at the hospital. The other victims are still receiving treatment.

According to deputies, witnesses said the suspected shooter had been previously told that he was no longer welcome at McCary's.

"He had caused previous disturbances at the part, and had been told in the past that he was not welcome to return," said Deputy Cynthia Roldan with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

She added there was no formal trespass notice from law enforcement.

But on Thursday morning, officers say the suspect returned with an acquaintance. Once he was spotted by staff, he was asked to leave and a verbal dispute began. At some point, the suspect pulled a pistol and began firing randomly at the bar.

The suspect has not yet been named. Investigators are also trying to identify his acquaintance. It’s unclear how the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.