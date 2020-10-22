2 indicted in theft of masks during early days of pandemic

Prosecutors say they conspired to steal boxes of masks and rubber goggles from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in North Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Federal authorities in South Carolina say two men face criminal charges in the theft of masks and other personal protective equipment during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina released an indictment this week against 49-year-old Frank Smail and 58-year-old Mike Pellegrini.

The Post and Courier reports the thefts happened when such items were in short supply nationwide.

Two Charged in Federal Court for Personal Protective Equipment Theft from Federal Law Enforcement Training Center: Frank Smail, Jr., of Round O, and Mike Pellegrini, of North Charleston, were charged in a multi-count federal indictment alleging conspira... https://t.co/yG3ZQc4W3P — FBI Columbia (@FBIColumbia) October 21, 2020