DARLINGTON, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's help to learn more about a shooting that left two people injured in Darlington County on Sunday morning.

Darlington County deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 3300 block of Timmonsville Highway around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Details are limited, but deputies say two people were injured and transported to an area hospital.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at (843) 398-4501 or through the Darlington County Sheriff's Office mobile app. (Text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download.)

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

