2 injured in early morning shooting on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police (CPD) are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two men Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call at the Spinx gas station at 7232 Garners Ferry Road around 5 a.m. June22. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

CPD says this is an active investigation, but the community is not in danger.

It's unclear what may have led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in this case, and police have named no suspects.