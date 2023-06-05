2 inmates stabbed in 2 incidents at Alvin S Glenn during first weekend in June

These incidents follow 7 inmates wounded in month of May at Richland County's detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is once again investigating incidents at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center where inmates were injured.

The latest assaults happened on Sunday, June 4.

Deputies were called to the detention center around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a 20-year-old inmate sustained injuries during a fight in P pod. The inmate was treated by the medical staff at the jail.

While on scene, deputies were informed of another incident that had occurred around 1:25 p.m. in E pod. During that assault, a 53-year-old inmate was punched and stabbed during an altercation with two inmates. The injured inmate was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In both cases, deputies recovered shanks (handmade knives).

In May, seven inmates were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during stabbings inside Alvin S Glenn.