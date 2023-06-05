x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 inmates stabbed in 2 incidents at Alvin S Glenn during first weekend in June

These incidents follow 7 inmates wounded in month of May at Richland County's detention center
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is once again investigating incidents at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center where inmates were injured.

The latest assaults happened on Sunday, June 4.

Deputies were called to the detention center around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a 20-year-old inmate sustained injuries during a fight in P pod. The inmate was treated by the medical staff at the jail.

While on scene, deputies were informed of another incident that had occurred around 1:25 p.m. in E pod. During that assault, a 53-year-old inmate was punched and stabbed during an altercation with two inmates. The injured inmate was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In both cases, deputies recovered shanks (handmade knives).

In May, seven inmates were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during stabbings inside Alvin S Glenn.

Investigations continue in the latest incidents.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mother of slain South Carolina teen accepts high school diploma on her behalf

Before You Leave, Check This Out