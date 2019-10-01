Police announced the names of two men charged after a Raleigh police officer was shot multiple times while apprehending a suspect Wednesday night.

Cedric Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Antonio Fletcher, 21, of Cary, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

WNCN

The charges come after an officer was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.

According to police, Fletcher and Kearney stole a man's car, phone and wallet and then threatened him with a handgun. The two men were trying to get away when the officer stopped them because the tags came up as a stolen vehicle. Shots were then fired.

Sherry Richmond, 22, of Rougemont, is listed in Kearney's charging documents as being involved in the robbery before the shooting occurred. She is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official based on a November 2018 incident in Durham.

The officer, who has been identified as Officer C.D. Ainsworth, was in surgery for hours, but Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that he was out of surgery.

A source told CBS 17 that the officer was shot in the neck.

"We are praying for the best outcome," read a statement from the Raleigh Police Department. "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes."

According to the department's website, Ainsworth was born and raised in Jacksonville and earned a bachelor's in psychology from N.C. State. He serves in the police department's Southwest District.

PHOTOS | Officer Shot In Raliegh Raleigh officer shot A Raleigh police officer was shot. Raleigh officer shot Raleigh officer shot Raleigh officer shot Raleigh officer shot Raleigh officer shot Raleigh officer shot

In addition to their charges from earlier on Thursday, Kearney and Richmond were both charged with breaking and/or entering and larceny later in the morning. Fletcher's sister, Amonie Fletcher, is also charged with breaking and/or entering and larceny. These charges are connected to the theft of six firearms from a Holly Springs home Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m., Holly Springs police said.

Kearney is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $2.515 million secured bond.

He appeared before a Wake County judge at 2 p.m. He is scheduled back in court Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

Antonio Fletcher is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Fletcher was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon but had to be taken to the hospital with an “unrelated health issue."

He will be back in a Wake County courtroom on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.

Amonie Fletcher is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $16,000 secured bond.

Amonie Fletcher was given a $50,000 secured bond and will reappear in court Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

The state says she was inside of an apartment when Ainsworth was shot.

She was involved in a separate robbery in Holly Springs on Wednesday where the six guns were stolen, prosecutors said.

Richmond is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. Richmond could face 24+ years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

She also has multiple violations of domestic violence restraining orders in Durham County She will be back in court Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

The Raleigh Police Department tweeted, "We appreciate all the prayers during this difficult time. We will provide more information as it becomes available." #PrayForRPD