2 minors injured in late night drive-by shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) are looking into an overnight shooting that left two minors injured.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Winter Way, off S. Lake Drive in Lexington. Witnesses say that a white compact sedan with tinted windows circled the neighborhood before someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots before driving away.

The two children, ages unknown at this time, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.