According to Greensboro police, information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child was dead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were arrested following the death of a 6-month-old baby, according to investigators.

Police started the investigation of Nevaeh Smith Tuesday. Greensboro police said the investigation revealed information Smith was last seen in the middle of December last year.

Police said Smith’s mother Deneshia Lerhae Murray, 22, of Greensboro was arrested Wednesday for felony conceal/fail report death of a child.

Murray received a $10,000 bond and was taken to the Guilford County Jail. Investigators said Murray posted the bond and was released from custody Thursday.

Police said Jalen Maurice Wall, 23, of Greensboro was arrested for felony conceal/fail report death of a child.

Investigators said Wall is in the Guilford County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

