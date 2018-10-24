Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Columbia police are searching for a stolen car with two little boys inside.

Police say they responded around to Extended Stay America on Stoneridge Drive, where a car with two sleeping children inside was reported stolen around 9 a.m. The car, a dark blue 4-door BMW 325i with NC paper tags, was reportedly left running in the parking lot. Police say two male children, ages 3 and 7, were sleeping in the car when it was stolen.

The owner of the car says he had just picked up his children from their mother and returned to Extended Stay, where he had been staying for about a week. The father told police he got out of the vehicle for just a few minutes and found the car was gone when he returned.

Police say they have a limited description of the two boys. The 3-year-old is said to have braided hair. The 7-year-old is said to have close cut hair and was reportedly wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

If you see the car in question or have any information, police ask you to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Columbia Police Department

Columbia Police Department

© 2018 WLTX