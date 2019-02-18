NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say two suspects are now in custody and one suspect is still at large following an hours long manhunt for a group of burglary suspects who ran from police Monday afternoon.

Newberry County sheriff Lee Foster announced Tuesday morning that Donald Andrew Price II, 29, of Clinton, SC is in custody. Price reportedly took a cab to Whitmire, where he was arrested by Whitmire Police hiding inside a house.

Price was wanted in Union County for burglary, larceny and violation of probation.

Deputies say it all started Monday afternoon when an officer with the Whitmire Police Department attempted to take the suspects, who were wanted in connection to several burglaries, into custody. The suspects -- two men and one woman -- then took off in a black Mitsubishi SUV.

During the chase, officers say the suspects started throwing stolen items from the vehicle. They then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Officers searched for hours in an area of Oxner Road and Highway 34, which is near Interstate 26.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was later arrested in a field near where the area where their vehicle was found abandoned, deep in a wooded area.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the trail ran cold near Highway 34 near the new Dollar General. He said it's possible the two remaining suspects got a ride.

Foster revealed Tuesday morning that the two remaining male suspects had made it to the home of one of the suspects, which was nearby, and were able to escape before a perimeter was established.

The last suspect remains at large and is expected to be identified "soon," according to Foster.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff's Department immediately.



