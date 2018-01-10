Richland County, SC (WLTX) — A two-year-old boy is now confirmed dead in a shooting that took place in Richland County Sunday.

Richland County sheriff's deputies confirmed the child is one of two victims in the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Beatty Downs Road, which is in the St. Andrews Road location.

Officers say around 1 p.m. Sunday, they found an unresponsive man at that location. The man, whose body was at the front of the home, had been shot several times in the upper body.

Monday, officers confirmed the second victim's death.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officers have not released a motive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

CALL: 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Use the P3 Tips mobile app

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab. Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

© 2018 WLTX