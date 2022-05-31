Two-year-old boy hit, killed by car in Sumter

Incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, May 29

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker say a two-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday evening, May 29, 2022.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports details of the incident: at approximately 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of W. Patricia Drive at Deacon Lane, a 2013 Cadillac XTS was travelling south on Deacon Lane when two-year-old Isiah Barno ran into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the Cadillac was not physically injured. Barno was transported to Prisma Health Toumey Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled later at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston.