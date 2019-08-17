CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigation a shooting incident that they say almost killed a six-year-old child.

According to law enforcement, the incident happened Friday night at 10:30 p.m. in Camden.

Authorities say three cars were involved in an altercation at a gas station on West Dekalk Street. The vehicles are described as a gray Mercedes, a dark colored Mercury Grand Marquis and a red Dodge Charger.

The three vehicles drove away at high speeds and shot more than 20 bullets around Kings Avenue, according to officials.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said two of those bullets hit a car with a woman and her six-year-old daughter in it.

"A precious six-year-old child came close to losing her life last night due to some idiots with guns. Too many people witnessed this incident for us to get no help," Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said. "This could be your child next time and your child may not be as lucky. Coming forward with information on this incident is not snitching. You will simply be doing the right thing."

Officials say the red Dodge Charger was located in an apartment complex. Bystanders said they did not see anything. The charger was later confirmed to have been stolen from a dealership in Spartanburg.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.