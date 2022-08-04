'She was a great mom': Family remembers 20-year-old found shot in driveway in Winston-Salem

Bria Robinson was found shot on Flag Street this past Sunday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The mom of a 20-year-old woman who was found shot in a driveway in Winston-Salem is remembering her daughter, Bria Robinson.

Bria Robinson was found shot on Flag Street this past Sunday. Police said they're investigating her death as a result of domestic violence.

Officers got a call after 7 p.m. that someone was lying next to a car in a driveway on Flag Street.

Bria’s mom Lisa Davis expressed her thoughts on her late daughter in an interview with WFMY News 2.

Davis said her daughter was a great mother to her almost two-year-old son Jace.

"That's all she talked about was Jace," Davis said. "Jace was her world, he was (her) everything."

Davis will now raise her grandson Jace and wants everyone to remember her daughter the way she will.

"Bria was, as you can see the life of the party, she was very well known, everyone loved her, just lovely child," Davis said.

Robinson's family plans to have a vigil for her this weekend to honor her memory.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about Robinson's shooting death, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

