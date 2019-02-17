COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting on Gervais Street near downtown Columbia.

Police say they responded to a party with several hundred attendees at a masonic lodge in the 2300 block of Gervais Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival, police say they immediately found one victim with significant injuries and began performing CPR on him, which proved unsuccessful.

21-year-old Darold Kevin Dantzler, II, died at the scene as a result of gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Two other men were treated by EMS at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. Officials say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

WLTX/Axis

Police say they believe there was an argument between a few people before the shooting happened. Investigators are continuing to interview possible witnesses in an effort to identify the suspect(s).

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

