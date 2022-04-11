Police: 23-year-old man accused of beating toddler which led to child's death in DC

A man faces first degree murder charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 2-year-old, which led to the toddler's death.

WASHINGTON — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the October death of 2-year-old Mars Jones in Southwest, D.C.

DC Police announced Friday that Dasean Matthews has been charged with first-degree murder in this case.

According to charging documents, Mar's mother told officers she was in a romantic relationship with Matthews.

On Oct. 13, in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW, 2-year-old Mars was found unconscious and unresponsive. Charging documents provided an account of events that occurred before the toddler's death. This information was based on the detective's interviews with witnesses and a review of video surveillance footage.

At some point throughout the day of October 13, video footage showed Matthews grabbing Mars and swinging him around with such force that the two-year-old "was suspended in the air and spun around with his feet above his head," according to charging documents.

Matthews then reportedly dragged Mars out of camera range before entering an apartment building where he hit the child in the lobby where Mars fell to the floor.

Later on that day, Matthews took Mars on an errand with one of his friends. Charging documents claim Mar's mother told police this was an opportunity for the duo to bond.

Soon after leaving, Matthews reportedly called Mar's mother to tell her that her son was "throwing him off because he was not breathing." Matthews arrived back at the apartment building with Mars unconscious in the front seat of his car, police say.

At this time, Mar's mom attempted to perform CPR. Mars was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead five days later due to his injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later discovered the toddler had died due to inflicted trauma.