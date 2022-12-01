$25,000 reward offered for information on massive Johns Island fire

The fire ripped through two apartment buildings that were under construction, damaged the leasing office and at least one other apartment, officials said.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — Fire investigators are looking for the person responsible for a massive fire on the South Carolina coast - a blaze they now believe was intentionally set.

And now, the owner is offering a large reward for information that might help them.

The Charleston Fire Department said that crews from several departments were called to Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway around 6 p.m. The first crews arrived within five minutes of getting the call that a three-story apartment building that was under construction was already burning heavily.

Additional firefighters were soon dispatched as the fire spread to another apartment building that was also under construction.

Within 20 minutes time, the first building collapsed and firefighters turned their focus to the other building which also partially collapsed.

Before the fire was contained, it had also spread to the nearby leasing office and an additional apartment. One firefighter was also treated at the scene for possible heat exhaustion.

Authorities with the Charleston Fire Marshal's Office, Charleston Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were called in to investigate the scene. Officials said that investigation continued through the night and came to a disturbing conclusion - that the fire was intentionally set.

Now, the owner of the property, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the fire.

Investigators are also asking for any photos or videos of the incident that may help them establish a timeline and more regarding the massive fire.