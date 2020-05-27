COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a 26-year-old in connection to a murder.

According to RCSD deputies, they were dispatched to an armed robbery on Weiss Drive around 10:30 p.m. on May 26. They also received a call about a shooting at the same location.

According to the report, when they arrived, they found a 24-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooter surrendered the weapon and was immediately detained.

The shooter was identified as Telvin Quintavis Jackson, 26. He told deputies he was in an ongoing dispute with the 24-year-old over money.

According to the report, the 24-year-old showed up to Jackson's home with seeral people and blocked him from leaving his home. The 24-year-old then robbed Jackson at gunpoint. According to Jackson, they got into an argument that ended with him shooting the 24-year-old. Everyone else who was on the scene fled, according to RCSD.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Jackson also told investigators he had handed money over the other man, then left for his father's home to retrieve a gun. Jackson said his intent was to hold the 24-year-old at gunpoint until deputies arrived. However, Jackson said he fired his weapon when the 24-year-old reached for his own.

After consulting the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, deputies charged Jackson with murder based on the fact that he successfully retreated to safety from the initial confrontation but chose to return to confront the 24-year-old.

The investigation is continuing.