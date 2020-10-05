LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, acting on a tip from neighboring Richland County Sheriff's Department, have arrested three people in connection to a chop shop operation in Pelion.

According to arrest warrants, Crystal Marie Black, 27, and Richard Wade Davis Jr., 33, are charged with three counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number plate and one count of operating a chop shop, and Daniel James McCarthy, 38, is charged with two counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number plate, one count of operating a chop shop and a gun possession violation.

“We received a tip from Richland County deputies on the location of a stolen vehicle Wednesday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

After confirming the information, a search warrant was issued for the property in the 100 block of Otis Road in Pelion.

During the execution of the search, deputies found several other stolen vehicles and items including body panels and interior auto parts.

A handgun was found in a stolen vehicle McCarthy admitted driving, according to Koon. McCarthy has been convicted of a violent crime and is prohibited from possessing a handgun.

The three suspects were arrested at the scene Wednesday, May 6, 2020, and are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.