KILLEEN, Texas — Officials are searching for three brothers taken from Killeen, who are believed to be in “imminent danger,” according to the McCulloch County Sheriff’s office.

McCulloch County Sheriff John Dagen said Hunter Gilseth, 11, Dylan Gilseth, 9, and Levi Gilseth, 4, were removed from their parents’ custody by Child Protective Services and were in Killeen when Jeffrey and Maria Gilseth took them Thursday.

Killeen police said they were called to the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway just before 5:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

The responding officers were told two parents kidnapped their three children during a supervised visit and left in a gold and black SUV, according to a press release from Killeen police.

Dagen said Saturday morning he was hoping an Amber Alert would be issued but Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told Channel 6 the case did not meet the Texas Department of Public Safety's criteria to issue an Amber Alert.

Jeffrey Gilseth, a veteran, has a history with CPS and had “problems in the military making threats of family violence,” Dagen said.

The family had been in CPS court for almost a year, Dagen said. The children were removed from the home because of family violence and "other stuff,” according to Dagen.

Officials said Maria and Jefferey Gilseth are known to have connections in Brady, where they live, along with Coleman, Lampasas, and Alaska.

Investigators spoke to Jeffrey Gilseth’s mother who lives in Coleman County, Dagen said. She told officials that Jeffrey and Maria Gilseth would be "trying to leave the area,” according to Dagen.

Jeffery Gilseth is considered to be armed and dangerous, officials said. They advise that if you see them, not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.

Maria Gilseth is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Jeffrey Gilseth is described as white with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Killeen police said their vehicle is a gold and black Ford Explorer with license plate LDC1235.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office issued warrants for their arrests, according to the release. Killeen police said they were working with the U.S. Marshal's Service to find them.

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers tipline at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 597-0639.