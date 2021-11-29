3 children shot over Thanksgiving holiday weekend in separate incidents in Atlanta area

Two children died in the three separate shootings.

ATLANTA — In a span of four days, several shootings took place with children caught in the crossfire.

The shootings happened over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Two were fatal and the youngest victim was 5 years old.

Here's what we know about each incident. The map below also shows the location of each shooting.

Police: Five-year-old shot, killed by her 3-year-old cousin

Thanksgiving day took a tragic turn for one Fulton County family after gunfire went off, killing a little girl. Khalis Eberhart, 5, was shot and killed by her younger cousin in a tragic accident, according to her family.

South Fulton police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartment.

Khalis was rushed to a nearby hospital where died, officers said.

Investigators said Khalis died after the 3-year-old boy got ahold of his father's gun and somehow pulled the trigger. Khalis was shot in the chest.

Khalis leaves behind a six-year-old brother and her twin. The children's father is left to care for her siblings.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral.

The @COSFGA @SouthFulton_PD Chief Keith Meadows is planning on two possible gun safety initiatives after he says 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart's 3-year-old cousin fatally shot her on Thanksgiving. That includes gun locks & gun safety classes. More at 5 on @11AliveNews. pic.twitter.com/4R29Gw3M8E — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) November 29, 2021

Child dies after arriving to Douglasville gas station

A young girl died after arriving at a gas station with a gunshot wound on Saturday, according to Douglas County deputies. Investigators are still working to learn how she was shot.

Deputies said the child arrived at the Marathon gas station on Steward Mill Road in Douglasville. Emergency responders and deputies performed CPR on the young girl, authorities said.

She did not survive her injuries.

Child hurt in triple shooting in Adamsville community

A boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon in the Adamsville community, according to Atlanta Police.

Police were called to the Commons Apartments along Middleton Road Northwest just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a boy shot, authorities said.

Officers said they canvassed the area and found another man shot a few yards away at Reeves Circle Northwest. Investigators determined the gunfire went off by MLK JR Drive SW near the C.T. Natatorium and Recreation Center.