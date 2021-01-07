"We're sending out prayers to the family. This was not only a difficult scene for us but for the family as well," police stated overnight.

HOUSTON — The search is on for the shooter who killed three family members and wounded a child at an apartment complex in southwest Houston late Wednesday, according to police.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 12100 block of Fondren Road, which is near the intersection with West Airport Boulevard.

Even investigators said overnight the scene was an emotional one to process.

According to family, the three killed in the shooting were a father, a 28-year-old pregnant mom and the mother’s little girl, who was just 6 years old. Her 10-year-old sister was also shot but survived — she is the one who called her grandmother for help after the shooting. A family member said the girl also held her 1-year-old brother and pretended to play dead.

The shooter was still on the run as of Thursday morning, but a description of that person is unknown at this time. The motive also remains unknown.

A witness said the shooter was a man wearing a medical mask. The man allegedly came to the door and shot the dad, throwing the 1-year-old baby by the hair. The shooter then opened fire on other family members.

Investigators believe that, because there are no signs of forced entry at the family’s home, the victims may have known their killer.

"This was a very, very tragic scene," said Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu with HPD. "We're sending out prayers to the family. This was not only a difficult scene for us but for the family as well."

Police said they found some surveillance video that they are reviewing at this time.

Family members of the victims claimed at least one person was detained for questioning. Currently no charges or arrests have been announced, however.

The family also has an 8-year-old boy who was not home at the time.

Police have not officially ID'd any of the victims.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.