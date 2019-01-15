WILSON, N.C. — Three people are in custody and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital after a shooting at a traffic stop Monday night.

NCSHP identified the trooper as Daniel C. Harrell. He's a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County. The department said in a news release Harrell was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Harrell is a third-generation trooper, according to the Wilson Times. He was sworn in on May 30, 2014.

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L. Woodard found and arrested 36-year-old John David Jones just after midnight Tuesday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Jones was taken to Wilson Medical Center with minor injuries, officials said.

Two other suspects were already in custody. William Allen Boswell, 40, and Bryan Jeffrey Mullins, 25, are both charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. They are each being held on a $15,000 secure bond. All three appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Police found the suspects' car on Ervin Place off Cattail Road, officials said. Around 11:20 p.m., CBS 17's Colleen Quiggley heard a series of loud blasts at that scene. She then observed an ambulance arriving.

NCSHP said the incident happened on Hanes Road in Wilson County. Harrell was conducting a traffic stop.

Harrell's white cruiser, which was still at the scene as of 7 p.m., appeared to have 12 bullet holes in the windshield and front-end damage.

The Highway Patrol tweeted out a thank you to all who reached out after the shooting.

Here is the full text from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office:

"We have received word that a State Trooper has been shot in Wilson County. Suspect is on the run. Trooper is being transported to the hospital with condition unknown. Praying for the trooper! Praying that 2019 gets better. We can't stay on this path."

The Fayetteville Police Department also tweeted about the shooting:

"We stand with the @NCSHP and they are in our thoughts and prayers as one of their own was shot this evening in Wilson County. Prayers for a complete recovery."

"This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell’s family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers.”

Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks spoke with Harrell Monday night.

"I spoke with Trooper Harrell last night and appreciate his service, his bravery and his dedication," Hooks said. "On behalf of the DPS Leadership team, I want him and his family to know that we support him and pray for his smooth and speedy recovery."