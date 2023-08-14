x
3 injured in shooting in downtown Columbia, police investigating

Shooting occurred Sunday night in 1200 block of Washington Street
Credit: Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting Sunday night has left three people injured in downtown Columbia.

Columbia Police (CPD) are investigating the incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. August 13 in the 1200 block of Washington Street, that block has a hotel, parking garage and shops.

The three male victims sustained injuries that were non-life threatening.

CPD is working to determine a motive behind the shootings and is asking the the public for any information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or on the P3Tips app.

