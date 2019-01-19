HOUSTON — Three people are dead and one is recovering after a home invasion in east Houston overnight.

Police say four men forced their way into a home on Sherman at 71st. The homeowner grabbed his gun and shot all four of them.

We're told one suspect died at the scene. Two others died at a hospital. The fourth suspect was taken to the hospital and went into surgery.

The homeowner was reportedly not injured. Houston police say the homeowner claimed self-defense and has been taken in to HPD headquarters for questioning.

