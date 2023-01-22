2 facing charges after 3-year-old shot in head at Georgia hotel

Two people are facing charges.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police.

At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to help investigate.

Sierra Scott identified the child as her son, Amir Porter. Scott said Amir was shot in the head while staying with his dad at the hotel.

Police arrested a 23-year-old and 29-year-old Sunday. Both are accused of aggravated assault, second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, false statements, and tampering with evidence.

On Monday, Scott said Amir is sedated and on a breathing machine. Scott said the bullet entered Amir's head just above his eye.

She said initially she was told that Amir 'hit his head,' however, she said it wasn't until she got to the hospital she learned from doctors that her son was actually shot.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out how Amir was hurt. Scott said she still doesn't know if Amir got a hold of the gun himself.