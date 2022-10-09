An autopsy showed the child died as the result of blunt force head and neck trauma.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body on Saturday and determined that Declan’s death was the result of Blunt Force Head and Neck Trauma.

No further information is available at this time regarding the circumstances or who is responsible for Declan’s death.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.

