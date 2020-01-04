KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating after a three-year-old was hurt in a drive-by shooting.

It happened Tuesday evening. Around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Buick Avenue for reports of a drive-by shooting.

Officers found a three-year-old with life-threatening injuries at the residence. The child was taken to Atrium Health. The parents of the child were also at the home but were not injured.

According to police, the suspect(s) is believed to have driven by the house and shot into it.

Kannapolis Police are searching for a dark-colored sedan that was seen traveling down Ford Street in the direction of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Kannapolis Crimestoppers at 704-93CRIME, or contact Investigator H.M. Wood at 704-920-4146 or email hwood@kannapolisnc.gov.



No additional information has been released at this time.

