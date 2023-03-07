39-year old Lexington man charged with driving vehicle into home

Three children and three adults were in the house when the incident occurred

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after driving his car into a home where six people were present.

On February 27, Lexington County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Riglaw Circle, in the Spring Knoll community off Lexington Hills Parkway, after Jeffrey O'Neal Yasmine ran his car through the front of a home.

Yasmine left before deputies arrived.

According to Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon, three adults and three children were inside the home at the time. The children were unharmed but one adult sustained minor injuries.

While patrolling S. Lake Drive on March 5, deputies attempted to make contact with Yasmine. The suspect drove away but after a short pursuit, Yasmine's car wan out of gas and he was arrested.

Yasmine has been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to personal property >$2,000, failure to stop for blue lights and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to arrest warrants.