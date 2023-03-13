4 people shot dead, baby found unharmed in Dallas apartment; 2 arrested

Police say an infant was also inside the apartment while the shooting took place, but was not harmed.

DALLAS — Two suspects are in custody in connection with a deadly mass shooting that left four people dead inside of a northwest Dallas apartment building on Sunday night, police said. Authorities say a baby was also inside the residence but not injured.

Officers responded to a call reporting the shooting just after 7 p.m. local time, according to the Dallas Police Department. In a news release issued early on Monday, the police department said officers assigned to the response found two men and two women already shot when they arrived at the address. All four people died at the scene, according to Dallas police.

More than two hours later, at around 9:30 p.m., officers located a vehicle that belonged to the suspects and later arrested both individuals. Dallas police say a preliminary investigation led them to identify two people, 18-year-old Artemio Maldonado and 20-year-old and Azucena Sanchez, allegedly involved in the fatal shooting.

After the arrest, Maldonado and Sanchez were taken to Dallas Police Headquarters and subsequently booked in the Dallas County Jail, according to the police department. Both suspects face charges for capital murder.

Police have not released the names of the victims and have not provided information on a possible motive for the shootings.