Brief lockdown ends for 4 Richland District Two schools after off-campus shooting

Schools in northeast Richland County were on alert while suspect was at large

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four schools in Richland County District Two were temporarily placed in lockdown due to an off-campus incident Wednesday, but the situation is now over.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of shots fired in the Lake Carolina area around 1:45 p.m. Schools in the immediate area were notified and some were put on lock-down at the discretion of the school.

Those schools were Kelly Mill Elementary, The Center for Achievement, and Lake Carolina Elementary Upper and Lower schools. The situation is on-going and there is no threat to the community.

According to District Two spokes person Libby Roof, the suspect was apprehended shortly before 3 p.m. and the schools went back to a normal schedule.