Child dies from gunshot wound, CMPD says

CMPD is on the scene investigating the situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child died on Wednesday after police say he was shot in southeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Charleston Place on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a four-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police initially said the gunshot wound was self-inflicted but have backtracked that statement as the investigation continues.

CMPD says it will provide more information on this shooting when it is available. WCNC Charlotte is working to confirm more on this incident.

