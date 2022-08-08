Columbia Police investigate after 4-year-old shot

Incident occurred on Cindy Drive, off Farrow Road, near I-20 interchange

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot in the hand at a residence on Cindy Drive, off Farrow Road and the I-20 interchange.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, August 8. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting and how the loaded gun was accessed.

The male child sustained a non-life threatening injury to the finger. The child's parents were home at the time of the shooting.