TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — After 42,000 pounds of pistachios went missing in Tulare County, deputies said they were able to crack the case.

In a Facebook post, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office accused 34-year-old Alberto Montemayor, of Montemayor Trucking, of stealing a trailer with thousands of pounds of pistachios.

The sheriff's office heard about the theft on June 17, after Touchstone Pistachio Company ran an audit that revealed about 42,000 pounds of pistachios were missing.

Authorities said investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County found that the tractor trailer and missing pistachios were moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a nearby lot.

Deputies said the pistachios were being moved into smaller bags for re-sale. Montemayor was arrested and booked in Tulare County.

Anyone with information can call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at (559) 733-6218.

