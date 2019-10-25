VALDOSTA, Ga. — The US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia says a 46-year-old South Carolina man with a long criminal record was given the maximum prison sentence for human sex trafficking by a federal judge on Wednesday.

Kenneth Hutto, of Summerville, S.C., will spend the next ten years in prison, followed by another 20 years of supervised release, according to US Attorney Charlie Peeler. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Hutto pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2019, to two counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity.

According to the court record, beginning around March 2017, and continuing until Feb. 13, 2018, Hutto transported someone identified in the signed plea agreement as "E.B." between South Carolina and Georgia for the purposes of prostitution for profit.

"This is just one tragic example of the types of abuse and manipulation that all too often accompany human sex trafficking. Orchestrating the sale of sex through coercion will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia, as reflected by this lengthy prison sentence," Peeler said.

On June 13, 2017, a Valdosta deputy who was working undercover responded to an advertisement on backpage.com. The deputy was directed via a text message to a Valdosta motel, where was met by Hutto.

Hutto collected a cash payment and took the undercover deputy to a motel room, where "E.B." was waiting. The deputy observed visible bruising to the eyes, neck and arms of "E.B."

Later interviews indicated that "E.B." and Hutto met while Hutto was in federal prison, and reconnected in March 2017, after Hutto had been released. "E.B." told investigators she suffers from mental illness and had been abused by her husband, who had broken her back.

In July 2017, Hutto was released on a state bond and ordered not to have any contact with "E.B."

He was arrested once again in February 2018 in South Carolina. At that point, cell phone records and witness statements indicated that Hutto was, once again, trafficking "E.B." for his profit.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

