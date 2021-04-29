5-month-old in Iredell County dies after being left in hot car; mother charged

Deputies said 26-year-old Madison Cassidy Moore is accused of leaving her child in a car seat, inside the car, for several hours on Sunday.

An Iredell mother has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after deputies said she left her 5-month-old in a hot car back on Sunday, April 25.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a 5-month old in respiratory distress at a home located on Old Mountain Road, north of Troutman.

The sheriff's office said their deputies, Troutman Fire and Iredell County EMS personnel were all called to the home. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies report.

Deputies said the preliminary finding from an autopsy points to the cause of death as environmental hyperthermia. Deputies said that finding is consistent with the suspect making statements about leaving her child in a car seat, inside the car, for several hours on Sunday.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Madison Cassidy Moore for one count of felony involuntary manslaughter. Moore was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where she appeared before Magistrate D. Chambers who issued a $75,000 secured bond on this charge.