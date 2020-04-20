SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that can help identify and arrest the person(s) involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.



Sherrod Carlton Smith, 31, of Wedgefield was shot and killed by an unknown gunman while he was parked in the backyard of a South Main Street residence on April 3.

A 37-year-old woman who was with Smith was able to escape uninjured.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).



Tips, which can be given under the condition of anonymity, can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.

