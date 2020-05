COLUMBIA, S.C. — Security at the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) found a huge stash of tobacco on cell phones on prison grounds.

The contraband, over 57 pounds of tobacco and 37 cell phones with chargers, was found on the grounds of Goodman Correctional Institute in Coumbia on Wednesday.

The items were valued at $140,000 behind bars .

Officials are investigating the case.