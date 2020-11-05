Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old boy was found locked inside a shed in southeast Dallas.

Police did not release the names of the arrested people.

Officials released limited information but said the boy was found in a shed in the 1000 block of Coston Drive near Lake June Road.

"Due to the nature of the offense, this is all the information that is available," Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez in a statement.

Child Protective Services said the 6-year-old boy, his 7-year-old sister and 4-year-old brother were taken from the home. They've been placed in foster care.

CPS officials did not say whether there have been incidents in the family before. Dallas police did not say whether the two people arrested are related to the children.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: