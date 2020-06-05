MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Horry County police say they seized more than $62,000 in cash and 600 grams of heroin in a Myrtle Beach drug bust that landed 5 people in jail.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, following an extensive drug investigation that included a search warrant served on Beach Walk Place near Myrtle Beach, Horry County Police Department's Narcotics & Vice Unit and SWAT personnel arrested five people on drug charges.

Approximately 600 grams of heroin was seized, along with $62,307 in US currency, according to officials.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in this case.

Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 25, of Florence:

Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams

Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)

Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more

Maura Rhea Bomar, 32, of Myrtle Beach:

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more

Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams

Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams

Julia Kathryn Roberts, 37, of Myrtle Beach:

Distribution of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Distribution of heroin

Nathan Ledford, 38, of Myrtle Beach:

Possession of schedule 1-5 drugs

Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams

Distribution of heroin

Distribution of cocaine

Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 28, of Myrtle Beach:

Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)

Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams

Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams

Distribution of heroin

Distribution of cocaine