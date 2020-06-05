MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Horry County police say they seized more than $62,000 in cash and 600 grams of heroin in a Myrtle Beach drug bust that landed 5 people in jail.
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, following an extensive drug investigation that included a search warrant served on Beach Walk Place near Myrtle Beach, Horry County Police Department's Narcotics & Vice Unit and SWAT personnel arrested five people on drug charges.
Approximately 600 grams of heroin was seized, along with $62,307 in US currency, according to officials.
The following individuals were arrested and charged in this case.
Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 25, of Florence:
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
Maura Rhea Bomar, 32, of Myrtle Beach:
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
Julia Kathryn Roberts, 37, of Myrtle Beach:
- Distribution of cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Distribution of heroin
Nathan Ledford, 38, of Myrtle Beach:
- Possession of schedule 1-5 drugs
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Distribution of heroin
- Distribution of cocaine
Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 28, of Myrtle Beach:
- Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
- Distribution of heroin
- Distribution of cocaine