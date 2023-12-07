67-year-old woman reported missing in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with Columbia Police Department 's Special Victims Unit are searching for a 67-year-old woman last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

Deborah Bell was last seen leaving the Cookout restaurant at 7440 Garners Ferry Rd. on foot, headed toward Patterson Road -- about 0.2 mile east from the restaurant. Bell was wearing black pants, a brown button-up shirt, and black-and-white shoes. She is 5' and weighs 155 pounds and has gray hair in three braids.