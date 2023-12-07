67-year-old woman reported missing in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with Columbia Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for a 67-year-old woman last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Deborah Bell was last seen leaving the Cookout restaurant at 7440 Garners Ferry Rd. on foot, headed toward Patterson Road -- about 0.2 mile east from the restaurant. Bell was wearing black pants, a brown button-up shirt, and black-and-white shoes. She is 5' and weighs 155 pounds and has gray hair in three braids.
Bell's information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If you see her, please call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.