He's been found: 69-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Sumter

Sumter County Sheriff searching for Kenneth Singleton, reported missing Thursday afternoon

SUMTER, S.C. — A missing man with Alzheimer's Disease in Sumter County has been found.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office originally requested the public's help finding a 69-year-old man. However, deputies now report he has been found at a local restaurant and returned home safely.

The man was first reported missing from his home on Roche Road, off Reams Avenue in east Sumter.

Deputies had been on the scene, searching surrounding areas throughout the night, and began more extensive searches Friday morning.