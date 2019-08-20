SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for the suspects responsible for shooting at a Sumter family during a home invasion on Friday, leaving three of them hospitalized.

This happened at the American Mobile Home Plaza on Broad Street.

Investigators tell News 19, the father was shot multiple times and has been in critical condition. Two other people were shot, including a seven-year-old girl, and, as of Monday, remain in the hospital.

Neighbors say they first thought it was just bad weather when they heard the gunshots in what is usually a pretty quiet area. Minutes later, several emergency vehicles arrived on scene and that's when they knew something terrible had happened.

An incident report from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office outlined what happened next.

Deputies arrived to find a father laying in the living room of the mobile home with several gun shot wounds. A woman, who neighbors describe as his partner, was also home along with two young children. She and one of the kids, a girl, were both shot before escaping to a neighbors home.

The other child, a boy, escaped without injury.

Deputies say there are possibly two suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

