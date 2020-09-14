SLED investigation shows Mark Louis Cote allegedly shot Lexington Sheriff's deputy during standoff

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have brought charges against Mark Louis Cote for his actions during an incident that occurred in Lexington County on Sept. 5, 2020, where a Lexington County Sheriff's deputy was shot and injured.

Cote, 70, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated mature, along with malicious injury to personal property, value more than $2,000.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office after Cote shot one of the responding deputies.

According to reports, deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 to a call of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

The wife was able to escape from the home shortly before deputies arrived on the scene.

After arriving on scene, deputies say Cote fired a gun, striking a deputy in the upper body. The man was treated at a local hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Cote then barricaded himself in the home, remaining there for almost 7 hours before surrendering. Cote was transferred to a local hospital for observation and then booked into Lexington County Detention Center.