71-year-old man reported missing in West Columbia

Bennie Wilson has dementia and was last seen walking away from his Lown Street home around 10 a.m. Labor Day. Lown Street is about two blocks north of Knox Abbott Boulevard and N 12th Street.

Wilson is five-foot-five and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black and white striped shirt, a blue hat, and blue and white Nike shoes. If you have seen Wilson, or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.